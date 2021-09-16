Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $136,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in The AES by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after acquiring an additional 680,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after acquiring an additional 373,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The AES by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,011 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The AES by 3,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

AES stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

