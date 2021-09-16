Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $155,000 in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,140 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RGC Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 22.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. RGC Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

