Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,793,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Cowen started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

NYSE FIGS opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.29. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

