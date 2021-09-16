Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in CDW by 18.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in CDW by 42.6% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 6,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $195.09 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.45.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

