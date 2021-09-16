Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

CF Industries stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

