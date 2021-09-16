Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,558 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $202,000. 63.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWBI stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

