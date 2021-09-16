Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO opened at $280.36 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.19 and a 200-day moving average of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.