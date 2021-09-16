BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 159 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.79.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

