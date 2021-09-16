BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 102 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 93.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $238.43 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $253.61. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.08 and its 200 day moving average is $198.05.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

