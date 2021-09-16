BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $149.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Truist Securities raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.