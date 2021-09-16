BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,455,000 after purchasing an additional 617,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,909,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 918,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,122,000 after purchasing an additional 165,074 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,448,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 549.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 82,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.61. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

