BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $97.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

