BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $372.55 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.96 and a 200 day moving average of $329.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock worth $953,475,565. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

