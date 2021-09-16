Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.70

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €50.70 ($59.65) and traded as low as €48.25 ($56.76). Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €48.25 ($56.76), with a volume of 1,356 shares traded.

BDT has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.30 ($58.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $499.55 million and a PE ratio of -259.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

