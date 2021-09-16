Beyond Finance (BYN) Reaches Market Cap of $6.67 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $216,782.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00074264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00125240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00186692 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.60 or 0.07458525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,335.99 or 0.99738540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.07 or 0.00889493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

