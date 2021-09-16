Bintex Futures Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $112,896.27 and $21.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00124734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00180223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.98 or 0.07523900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.22 or 0.99904784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.08 or 0.00902864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

