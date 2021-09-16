BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCRX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

BCRX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 118,825 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 654,998 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

