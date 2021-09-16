Birchview Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Birchview Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Oncology accounts for approximately 0.7% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

NASDAQ CGEM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,189. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,597 shares of company stock valued at $6,788,105. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

