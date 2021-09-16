Bitcoin Cash ABC Tops 1-Day Volume of $425.38 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $4.83 billion and $425.38 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $260.03 or 0.00540651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,094.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.55 or 0.01327681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.06 or 0.00326557 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001177 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

