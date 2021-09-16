Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $401.09 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $401.09 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00004516 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00031238 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00033063 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

