Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $102.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $157,152.43 and $102.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00290122 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00144263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00210494 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

