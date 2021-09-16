BitSend Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitSend has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $67,246.39 and $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.44 or 0.00450737 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002342 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.09 or 0.01025712 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,723,312 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars.

