Black Swift Group LLC Boosts Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 742.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,525 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 0.9% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

