Black Swift Group LLC Has $386,000 Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC owned 0.12% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 937.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 127,072 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 135.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 93,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

In other news, Director Ares Management Corp purchased 3,185,039 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $320.66 million, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.61. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.