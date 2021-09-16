Black Swift Group LLC Invests $907,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,241,000 after buying an additional 6,117,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,597,000 after buying an additional 2,926,251 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,380,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,520,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 374.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 874,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $73.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.61. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

