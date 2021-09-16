Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,777 shares of company stock worth $931,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,565. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,698.25 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.