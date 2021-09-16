BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Down 56.9% in August

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MPA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.82. 17,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.