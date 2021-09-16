Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,218,000 after acquiring an additional 104,815 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,829,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,073,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

