Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.54.
BLMN stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $32.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 369,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
