Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.54.

BLMN stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 369,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

