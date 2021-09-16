Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 371 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 69,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,945,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,179,000 after purchasing an additional 537,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.