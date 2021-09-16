BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 139,869 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 139,869 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Invesco were worth $26,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,291.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 378,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 61,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

