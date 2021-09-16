BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 1,817 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $29,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $146.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.09. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.