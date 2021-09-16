BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 477,823 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 234.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 477,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.26% of PulteGroup worth $37,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,580,000 after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

