BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $31.98 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,445 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $31,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $59.04 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

