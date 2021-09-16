BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives €59.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €59.73 ($70.27).

Several research firms recently commented on BNP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €53.63 ($63.09) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company has a 50-day moving average of €52.40 and a 200 day moving average of €53.19.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.