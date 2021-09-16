BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the August 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of LEO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 103,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,396. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 290.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

