Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.98

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 1398376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.19.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

