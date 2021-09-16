Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Booking by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Booking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,375.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,212.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,286.56. The stock has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 236.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.