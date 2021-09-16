Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Stock Position Reduced by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,450,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,981 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 453,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 195,489 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.