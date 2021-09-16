Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. BOX also posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

