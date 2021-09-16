BrandShield Systems’ (BRSD) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BRSD stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Monday. BrandShield Systems has a one year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.92. The company has a market capitalization of £21.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.16.

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

