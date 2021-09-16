Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

