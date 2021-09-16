Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.99

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 23409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

