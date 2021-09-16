Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives €81.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €85.12 ($100.14).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

FRA:BNR traded down €1.76 ($2.07) on Monday, reaching €84.50 ($99.41). 372,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €78.06.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

