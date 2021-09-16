Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives €81.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €85.12 ($100.14).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

FRA:BNR traded down €1.76 ($2.07) on Monday, reaching €84.50 ($99.41). 372,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €78.06.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.