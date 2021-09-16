Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLRY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tilray by 634.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $1,364,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. CIBC cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

