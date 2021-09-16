Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after buying an additional 3,578,349 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $240.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

