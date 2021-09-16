Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,618,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,641,000 after buying an additional 541,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $233.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.67. The stock has a market cap of $224.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

