Brighton Jones LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,646.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,460,000 after buying an additional 309,172 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

