Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,372,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,413,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

