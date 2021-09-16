Brighton Jones LLC Sells 4,196 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $82.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

